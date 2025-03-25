Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Chhaava' screening in Parliament likely on Thursday, PM Modi to attend

'Chhaava' screening in Parliament likely on Thursday, PM Modi to attend

The report suggests that the entire cast and crew of the film including Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and others will also be attending this special screening

The film depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and his nine-year military struggle against the forces of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Parliament will reportedly hold a screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava,' which will likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers. The screening will take place in the Parliament Library building at the Balayogi Auditorium likely on Thursday.
 
The film depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and his nine-year military struggle against the forces of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. While Vicky Kaushal portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb in the film.
 
Last month, PM Modi praised the film and said, "It is Maharashtra and Mumbai which has given a new height to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. These days, Chhaava is making waves throughout the country. The introduction of Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour in this form has been made by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel."
 
 
According to a News18 report, the entire cast and crew of the film, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and others will also be attending this special screening.
 
This is not the first time that a special screening of a film has been conducted at Parliament. Earlier, in December 2024, PM Modi and members of his Cabinet attended a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' The film was based on the 2002 Godhra incident in which four coaches of the Sabarmati Express were set on fire, killing 59 people.
 
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has garnered massive attention for its storytelling and grand visuals and has received a positive response at the box office. The film was released on February 14 and has been performing exceedingly well at the box office. According to a Sacnilk report, Chhaava is currently in its sixth week and has collected over  ₹583 crore in India, and with the global collection, the total collection stood at ₹ 785 crore.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

