Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / T'gana tunnel collapse: Another body found, efforts underway to retrieve it

T'gana tunnel collapse: Another body found, efforts underway to retrieve it

Eight workers were trapped in the accident. One of the bodies of trapped workers - Gurpreet Singh was recovered on March 9

Tunnel Collpased, Telangana Tunnel Collpased, Nagarkurnool Tunnel Collpased

Nagarkurnool: The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased, in Nagarkurnool district, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rescue teams traced another body of a worker in the early hours of Tuesday from the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool which collapsed on February 22 entrapping eight workers. The body is stuck in a difficult position, and the teams are currently making efforts to retrieve it.

According to rescue teams, "Today, in the early morning hours, we found another dead body stuck in a position, and we are currently working to retrieve it." 

The SLBC tunnel accident took place on February 22. Eight workers were trapped in the accident. One of the bodies of trapped workers - Gurpreet Singh was recovered on March 9. The Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs for the kins of the deceased.

 

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister directed officials to expedite rescue operations to locate and bring out the workers trapped inside the SLBC tunnel. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint senior IAS officer Shiva Shankar Loteti as a Special Officer to "continuously monitor the rescue operations."

CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the progress of the ongoing rescue operations in the SLBC tunnel on Monday at Assembly Hall.

Also Read

PremiumChief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab -- Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, Bhagwant Singh Mann -- were part of the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attended the meet hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Southern states reject population formula, seek GDP-based representation

G Kishan Reddy, G. Kishan

Telangana Budget not based on reality, cooked up numbers: G Kishan Reddy

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana GSDP grows at 10%; exceeds Rs 16 trn: Socio Economic Outlook 2025

mcdonalds

McDonald's partners with T'gana govt for global office in Hyd, to hire 2K

Telangana Budget

Telangana Budget 2025: ₹3 trn allocated with focus on welfare, development

Ministers N Uttam N Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials participated in the meeting.

State Special Chief Secretary to Disaster Management Arvind Kumar and Colonel Parikshit Mehra briefed the CM about the progress in the ongoing rescue operations at the accident site in the last month.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 25 agencies including various wings of the Central and State governments as well as private organizations are engaged in the rescue operations."A total of 700 personnel have been involved in the rescue operations."

The official said the rescue teams are "removing" the debris of collapsed rocks, dismantling the TBM ( Tunnel Boring Machine) parts and "clearing" soil mounds, silt and seepage water from inside the tunnel. The heads of the rescue teams also made a PowerPoint presentation and explained the present situation and rescue operations in the tunnel.

In the meeting, the top authorities said that rescue operations were "delayed due to poor air and light conditions" as the accident occurred 14 kilometres from the inlet in the tunnel. "30 meters of the accident area has been identified as the most dangerous zone".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Freedom of speech is there, but there should be limit, says Shinde on Kamra jibe

Savukku Shankar

CB-CID to probe attack on YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar's house, says DGP

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari files motion to discuss alleged aberrations in judiciary

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to present Budget 2025-26 for national capital today

Parliament, New Parliament

JPC on One Nation One Election to meet with AGI, Justice Patel today

Topics : Telangana rescue NDRF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon