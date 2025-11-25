Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 crore investment proposals, 3,000 jobs expected

Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 crore investment proposals, 3,000 jobs expected

Sai highlighted the state's strong combination of energy availability, mineral wealth, skilled human resources and investor-friendly policies

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo

Chief Minister Sai interacted with major investors, experts and industry representatives, and handed over investment proposal letters outlining opportunities across different sectors (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh has received industrial investment proposals to the tune of Rs 6,321 crore and Rs 505 crore for development of the tourism sector, which are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in the coming years.

The investment proposals were received at the 'Investor Connect' programme held here on Tuesday and attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a state government release said.

Chhattisgarh received unprecedented investment proposals at the 'Investor Connect' programme where leading companies from sectors such as steel, energy and tourism expressed interest in setting up new industries, expanding capacity, building hotels and developing waste-to-energy projects in the state, the release said.

 

The participating companies proposed Rs 6,321.25 crore in industrial investments and Rs 505 crore in tourism investments, which are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in the coming years, it said.

Chief Minister Sai interacted with major investors, experts and industry representatives, and handed over investment proposal letters outlining opportunities across different sectors.

Also Read

Asia Pulp & Paper's Guide: Your Role in Water Conservation

Chhattisgarh's 12 districts get national recognition for water conservationpremium

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Asia Pulp & Paper's Guide: Your Role in Water Conservation

Telangana tops water conservation projects; Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan follow

goods and services tax, GST

Chhattisgarh allows credit, debit and UPI payments for GST filingpremium

Bilaspur train accident

At least 11 dead, several injured in Bilaspur train derailment accident

He invited industrialists to invest in Chhattisgarh, calling the state as one of the most reliable, stable and fast-growing industrial destinations in India.

Sai highlighted the state's strong combination of energy availability, mineral wealth, skilled human resources and investor-friendly policies.

He said that permissions under the single-window system are now being issued with greater speed and transparency, making industrial setup smoother than ever before.

The chief minister emphasised that the presence of coal, iron ore, bauxite, tin and lithium is a major advantage for large-scale industrial and manufacturing growth.

He also informed that the recently held energy summit brought investment commitments worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore, with work having already begun on several projects.

Referring to the steel sector, Sai said Chhattisgarh is the steel hub of India, home to Bhilai steel plant, NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant and a large ecosystem of MSME-based steel units.

On the tourism sector, the chief minister said Bastar is transforming fast as the Naxal violence has reduced, while roads, internet connectivity and security infrastructure have significantly improved.

Bastar is now emerging as a new centre for both investments and tourism, he said.

The event also saw the presence of Chhattisgarh's Industries Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan, Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal, Amit Agrawal (Secretary, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India), and Sandeep Poundrik (Secretary, Ministry of Steel).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary (Photo: X/@NitishKumar)

New Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, aims to give 10 mn jobs in 5 yrs

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Ram Temple flag hoisting honours those who sacrificed their life: RSS chief

Supreme Court, SC

'Gross indiscipline': SC upholds dismissal of Army officer in temple row

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': Himanta tells Assam Assembly

Pahalgam terror attack

J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

Topics : Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon