close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chhattisgarh money laundering case: SC pulls ED, says don't create fear

From pulling up ED in Chhattisgarh money laundering case to questioning the source of power of Delhi-LG while nominating 10 aldermen, here are the important cases of the day

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gavel, order, judiciary, courts, laws

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard some crucial cases during which the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not create an "atmosphere of fear", after the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the probe agency is "running amok" and is trying to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

The court also said, asked about the "source of power" of the Lieutenant Governor under the Constitution and the law to nominate 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without the aid and advice of the elected government.
Apart from these cases, here is a list of some of the other important cases heard by the court:

- The court agreed to hear in July, after the summer vacation, a plea of several Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it on the ground that the high court and the state government followed the policy of giving precedence to seniority over merit for promotion.
- It rapped alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for filing a plea seeking extension of time to meet and consult his lawyers in the Mandoli jail here.

- The apex court transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court a plea alleging that over 20 people detained under the public safety law have been shifted out of the union territory prisons to jails in various states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
- It transferred a 2011 PIL to the Kerala High Court for monitoring the state government's action in providing “medical and palliative care” to the victims of toxic pesticide Endosulfan in Kasargod district

Also Read

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

Chhattisgarh's revenues see a surge in seven months: CM Bhupesh Baghel

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel approves increase in post of ITI training officers

G20: Mayor Oberoi asks officials to take precautions to combat dengue

Multi-pronged approach needed to destroy drug mafia: UP CM Adityanath

Natural disasters: 2.5 million displaced in India in 2022, shows data

Himachal Pradesh to host rural olympics to encourage sportspersons

SC dismisses review petitions against verdict upholding EWS quota


Here is a list of cases heard in the Delhi High Court:
- The court upheld the life term awarded to a man for kidnapping and murdering a two-year-old girl in Delhi in 2016.

- The High Court sought the response of Delhi government, CBSE and NHRC on a petition challenging certain provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009 for being "arbitrary and irrational" and seeking a common syllabus and curriculum for students of classes 1 to 8 across the country, including madrasas and vedic pathshalas.
- It has expressed concern over incidents wherein innocent people are cheated with the promise of providing government jobs and refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of posing as a senior police officer and giving fake training to victims of such a fraud.

- The court said the issue of introducing legal studies as a subject in schools falls within the domain of authorities dealing with academic policy-making, which includes considering the subjects to be offered to students as well as standards and quality of education.
- It would hear on May 24 a plea by Jesus and Mary College challenging a notification by Delhi University insisting on admissions under minority quota solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test scores, without any interviews.
Topics : Supreme Court Delhi government Chhattisgarh government Bhupesh Baghel money laundering case Delhi High Court Enforcement Directorate Kerala High Court BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

Zomato
3 min read
Premium

Natural disasters: 2.5 million displaced in India in 2022, shows data

Mobile phones transform crisis response in emerging nations
2 min read

Existing rules enough to address digital competition concerns: IAMAI

Digital skilling
3 min read

LIC's new business premium drops 50% to Rs 5,810.1 crore in April

Life insurance corporation, LIC
2 min read
Premium

The Ficci-Frames diary

TRAI
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Delhi Metro
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon