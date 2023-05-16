Chhattisgarh money laundering case: SC pulls ED, says don't create fear





Apart from these cases, here is a list of some of the other important cases heard by the court: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard some crucial cases during which the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not create an "atmosphere of fear", after the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the probe agency is "running amok" and is trying to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.The court also said, asked about the "source of power" of the Lieutenant Governor under the Constitution and the law to nominate 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without the aid and advice of the elected government.



- It rapped alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for filing a plea seeking extension of time to meet and consult his lawyers in the Mandoli jail here. - The court agreed to hear in July, after the summer vacation, a plea of several Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it on the ground that the high court and the state government followed the policy of giving precedence to seniority over merit for promotion.



- It transferred a 2011 PIL to the Kerala High Court for monitoring the state government's action in providing “medical and palliative care” to the victims of toxic pesticide Endosulfan in Kasargod district - The apex court transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court a plea alleging that over 20 people detained under the public safety law have been shifted out of the union territory prisons to jails in various states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

- The court upheld the life term awarded to a man for kidnapping and murdering a two-year-old girl in Delhi in 2016. Here is a list of cases heard in the Delhi High Court:



- It has expressed concern over incidents wherein innocent people are cheated with the promise of providing government jobs and refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of posing as a senior police officer and giving fake training to victims of such a fraud. - The High Court sought the response of Delhi government, CBSE and NHRC on a petition challenging certain provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009 for being "arbitrary and irrational" and seeking a common syllabus and curriculum for students of classes 1 to 8 across the country, including madrasas and vedic pathshalas.