close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

Chinese technicians and engineers need to visit India to set up factories and machinery in the country and a faster visa could make this process smoother

BS Web Team New Delhi
China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce and industry ministry is planning to ask the external affairs ministry to resolve the issue of granting faster visas for Chinese technicians, The Economic Times (ET) reports. Chinese technicians and engineers need to visit India to set up factories and machinery in the country, and a faster visa could make this process smoother.
Citing an unnamed government official, the report said that some industries require technicians to visit the plants. According to the official, these visits are an important part of the process of setting up a factory and would help India's manufacturing and export sectors if the visits were made easier. 

Exporters have highlighted the issue of delays in visas for Chinese technicians. The report said that this affects companies involved in making non-leather footwear and sports shoes.
A delay in visas results in delayed investments. An industry expert said this is especially significant in the wake of global companies looking to divert their business from China to India.

Other than this, the exporters have requested the commerce ministry to allow them to pay their default-related liabilities in instalments. They have cited the export support schemes to seek relief. Government officials aware of the matter said that the ministry is looking into this demand, the report added.
Elaborating on this, the officials said that the proposal would be examined in accordance with the exemptions applicable for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the "Vivad Se Vishwas" scheme.

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share

Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Retailers see top line growth on low base in January-March quarter

Account Aggregator at heart of creating inclusive growth in India: Nilekani

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

Govt extends last date to submit bids under 7th tranche of coal auctions

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P Global Ratings


A number of firms could not deliver the services and products as per government contracts due to Covid-19. Under the scheme, the performance security, bid security, and liquidated damages forfeited from these firms would be refunded, the ET report said.
Topics : India china trade India China relations BS Web Reports Indian visa Online visa Indian export Indian exports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories

China Flag
2 min read

UBS China suspends funds management project after Credit Suisse deal

Credit Suisse
4 min read

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park
2 min read

Boycotting inauguration not in true spirit of democracy: Andhra CM

Boycotting inauguration not in true spirit of democracy: Andhra CM
2 min read

Used my time for the good of the country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour

PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon