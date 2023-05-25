Chinese technicians may get faster visas to India to help set up factories



Citing an unnamed government official, the report said that some industries require technicians to visit the plants. According to the official, these visits are an important part of the process of setting up a factory and would help India's manufacturing and export sectors if the visits were made easier. The commerce and industry ministry is planning to ask the external affairs ministry to resolve the issue of granting faster visas for Chinese technicians, The Economic Times (ET) reports. Chinese technicians and engineers need to visit India to set up factories and machinery in the country, and a faster visa could make this process smoother.



A delay in visas results in delayed investments. An industry expert said this is especially significant in the wake of global companies looking to divert their business from China to India. Exporters have highlighted the issue of delays in visas for Chinese technicians. The report said that this affects companies involved in making non-leather footwear and sports shoes.



Elaborating on this, the officials said that the proposal would be examined in accordance with the exemptions applicable for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the "Vivad Se Vishwas" scheme. Other than this, the exporters have requested the commerce ministry to allow them to pay their default-related liabilities in instalments. They have cited the export support schemes to seek relief. Government officials aware of the matter said that the ministry is looking into this demand, the report added.

A number of firms could not deliver the services and products as per government contracts due to Covid-19. Under the scheme, the performance security, bid security, and liquidated damages forfeited from these firms would be refunded, the ET report said.