China's transgressions remain trigger for escalation along LAC: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said that China's transgressions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remain to be a potential trigger for escalation and that the Indian Army is firm

Manoj Pande

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday said that China's transgressions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remain to be a "potential trigger" for escalation and that the Indian Army is firm' and resolute in dealing with any contingency on the border.

"I think the most important aspect of our operational environment remains our legacy, challenges of the unsettled and disputed borders. Pockets of dispute and contested claims to the territory continue to exist due to differing perceptions of the alignment of the Line of Actual Control. Transgressions remain the potential trigger for escalations. We have adequate reserves and are ready to deal with any contingency," he said.

The Army chief was addressing the Second Strategic Dialogue on the rise of China and its implications for the world organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

"China, has over the years, accrued significant capacities for force mobilization, application and sustenance of military operations. Consequences to the development of infrastructure of military significance, be it roads, airfields, helipads or other structures. Indian Army Strategic orientation and long-term capability development have been with the focus in the northern border," Pande said.

He further said that the Army has carried out "re-balancing" of the forces to affect the desired response on the northern border.

"We have adequate reserves and are prepared to deal with any contingency. Our preparedness to high order and troops continue to deal with PLA in a firm, resolute and measured manner while insuring the sanity of our claim. We ramped up our efforts to fructify the operationally critical infrastructure and logistical requirements, especially forward area roads," he added.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, the Army Chief said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has only added to the turbulence in the landscape with many aspects emerging profoundly in the geopolitical security calculus.

"The relevance of hard power has been reaffirmed along with the primacy of the land in determining the victory markers and it is imperative to be prepared for the long haul," he said.

He further said that the Indian Army is working in synergies with all agencies in the forward area to upgrade the infrastructure.

Topics : Manoj Pande (lieutenant general) | Indian Army | India China border row

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

