Need to focus on China's actions, not its words: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

-
ALSO READ
Army chief Pande to visit Nepal in Aug, to be conferred with honorary title
Indian Army chief gets formal invitation to visit Nepal in September
Indian COAS hands over non-lethal equipment worth 220 mn NPR to Nepali Army
Army chief visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh, reviews preparedness
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande meets Nepali counterpart in Kathmandu
-
Army chief General, Manoj Pande said on Saturday said that China does quite different from what it says, and thus India needs to focus on Chinese actions rather than "what is there in their written texts or scripts or their articulation".
The Army chief made the remarks while addressing the 'Chanakya Dialogues', organised by Delhi-based think-tank Chanakya Forum, at India International Centre here.
As far as PLA's force levels are concerned, there has been no significant reduction, he said referring to the situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
The Army chief also said that the situation along the LAC is "stable but unpredictable".
General Pande further said that there is a need "to very carefully calibrate our actions on LAC (Line of Actual Control) to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities".
Talking about infrastructure development by China along the LAC, he said that it was going on unabated.
The Army chief, while speaking about the use of new drone technology, said that the army is working in the field of artificial intelligence and is making a good headway.
--IANS
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 07:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU