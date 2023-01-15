Strong defence posture being maintained at LAC: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

-
The Indian army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande said on Sunday.
In his address at the Army Day celebrations here, he said the northern border region has been peaceful and steps have been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism.
Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations. However, the terror infrastructure still remains on other side of border.
Our counter insurgency mechanism is effectively foiling the infiltration bid from Pakistan, he added.
Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, General Pande said counter drone jammers were being used against such activities.
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 13:04 IST
