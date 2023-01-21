JUST IN
Army Chief Gen Pande visits Eastern Command HW, reviews situation along LAC
Wrestling mess: Sports Min to announce names of oversight committee members
CJI hints at using AI for translating judgements in all Indian languages
Traders can get licence online for serving food in open area in MCD areas
Centre open to views on new education policy, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Demolition of unsafe buildings resumes in Joshimath as weather improves
First Indian intranasal Covid-19 vaccine to be launched on Jan 26
Remdesivir scam: BMC cleared, govt urges to legislate against drugs' misuse
Ensure environmental flow in Yamuna via inter-state coordination: Panel
Telangana secures Rs 21,000 cr worth of investments during WEF in Davos
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Wrestling mess: Sports Min to announce names of oversight committee members
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Army Chief Gen Pande visits Eastern Command HW, reviews situation along LAC

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim during a visit to the headquarters

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Sikkim | Manoj Pande (lieutenant general)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lt Gen Manoj Pande
Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been named India's next Chief of the Army Staff. He will takes over at the end of April.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim during a visit to the headquarters of the eastern Army command.

Officials said senior commanders of the Kolkata-headquartered command briefed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) about various operational matters, including deployment of troops.

Gen Pande's visit to the crucial command came nearly six weeks after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in an area along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

The Army said Gen Pande appreciated the officials and troops for maintaining high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty.

"General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ #EasternCommand #Kolkata and was briefed on operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS interacted with the officers & troops and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty," the Army tweeted.

There has been a fresh spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in the clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector on December 9.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its firm and resolute response.

On January 12, Gen Pande said the situation along the frontier with China is "stable" but "unpredictable" and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingencies.

He also said that there was a slight increase in the number of Chinese troops in their areas across the eastern sector.

"But we are keeping a close watch on the movements and activities there," he said.

Besides eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has also been focusing on enhancing infrastructure along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

From construction of roads, bridges and ammunition depots to bolstering its surveillance apparatus, the Army is ramping up military infrastructure at a rapid pace for quicker mobilisation of troops in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 21:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU