close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Be prepared for hospitalisation of patients: Odisha govt amid Covid cases

With Odisha witnessing daily Covid cases in double digits for nearly 10 days, the state government has directed its major health facilities to remain prepared for hospitalisation of the patients

ANI General News
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Odisha witnessing daily Covid cases in double digits for nearly 10 days, the state government has directed its major health facilities to remain prepared for hospitalisation of the patients.

"In view of the increasing number of Covid cases and as per the letter of the secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department, all health facilities have to remain in readiness to manage any Covid cases requiring hospitalisation," director of Public Health department Niranjan Mishra said in a letter to the directors of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and RGH in Rourkela, CDMOs and superintendents of government medical colleges and hospitals on Monday.

Mishra, in the letter, issued instructions to be followed by the hospitals for Covid patients.

As per the directions, the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, MKCG in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla, and SLNMCH in Koraput have to earmark at least 20 beds for Covid patients with at least two ICU beds.

"All District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and collocated Medical Colleges have to earmark at least 10 beds as isolation Covid facilities with standby beds to increase capacity if required. All prefab newly constructed Covid emergency block to be kept in readiness with all logistics, All CHCs having prefab structure has to earmark six beds in it for Covid cases," he said in his letter.

The letter further said that all CHCs having prefab structures have to earmark six beds in it for Covid cases and all above Covid facilities have to be managed with existing manpower.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750

13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12

India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

Centre ready to prepare policy for air taxis: Civil Aviation Secretary

Flight between Amritsar-UK to work as catalyst for development: Scindia

People of Bengal have always been cultured, progressive: Prez Murmu

LIVE: Congress calls a meeting of MPs at party office to chalk out strategy

Washington watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: US official

"Besides, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, LMO, and PSA are to be kept in readiness and working order. A contingency plan is to be prepared for any eventual rise in cases to be handled in each facility," the letter said.

Fever clinics along with walk-in Covid testing facilities have to be in place in all medical colleges, DHHs, SDHs and CHCs.

"Mock drills will be carried out on April 10 and 11 to take a stock of hospital preparedness including essential drugs, beds, including ICU beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, capacity building of human resources on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage," the director said in the letter.

Topics : Coronavirus | Odisha govt | Odisha hospitals

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon