Home / India News / Security tightened at Paradip port after ship arrives with 21 Pak crew

Security tightened at Paradip port after ship arrives with 21 Pak crew

MT Siren II' with a total of 25 crew members reached Paradip port early on Wednesday from South Korea via Singapore, carrying crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Paradip Port

Paradip port had been put on high alert in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan | Photo: Website

Press Trust of India Paradip
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha Police on Wednesday beefed up security at port town Paradip after the arrival of a ship with 21 Pakistani crew members on board, officials said.

The MT Siren II' with a total of 25 crew members reached Paradip port early on Wednesday from South Korea via Singapore, carrying crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, they said.

Security arrangements have been tightened by Odisha Marine Police and the CISF after receiving information about the crew members from the Immigration Department, said Marine Police Station inspector in-charge Babita Dehuri.

The Paradip port had been put on high alert in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

 

The ship is anchored at PM berth', located around 20 km from the shore, and has 11,350 metric tonnes of crude on board, the officials said.

Orders have also been issued that no crew will be allowed to leave the ship during evacuation of the crude oil, the police officer said.

Topics : Paradeep port Paradeep Port Trust Paradip port India-Pak conflict Pakistan

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

