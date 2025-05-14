Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K CM visits areas affected by shelling, promises help to rebuild houses

J&K CM visits areas affected by shelling, promises help to rebuild houses

Abdullah visited the shelling affected areas of Uri, including Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi and Gingal in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Uri Sajad Uri and senior officials of the district administration (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday assured every possible help to rebuild homes of people affected by Pakistani shelling near the Line of Control and said "the pain of my people is deeply personal".

Abdullah visited the shelling affected areas of Uri, including Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi and Gingal in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Uri Sajad Uri and senior officials of the district administration.

The chief minister has been visiting the shelling affected areas of the Union Territory to take stock of the situation, get a first-hand account of the losses suffered by the people, and share their pain.

 

"It is our responsibility to provide you help from the government so that your houses are rebuilt," Abdullah said while interacting with the families whose houses were damaged by the shelling in Uri.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah urges return of Poonch residents after ceasefire holds

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM Omar visits shell-hit Poonch, stresses need for building bunkers

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Pakistan breached military agreement hours after it was reached, says MEA

LOC, indian army, india pakistan, border, lac, war, cease fire, ceasefire

As India-Pak agree on stoppage of firing, leaders hope for lasting peace

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for kin of Pak shelling victims

The chief minister said the people of Uri have endured pain several times but have risen every time with courage and resilience.

"Visited shelling affected areas of Uri including Salamabad, lagama, Bandi and Gingal. This land has endured so much --? from the impact of the 2005 earthquake to the pain of cross-border shelling. Yet, its people rise every time, with courage in their hearts and resilience in their spirit," Abdullah said in an X post.

In an earlier post, Abdullah said the pain of the people of Jammu and Kashmir "is deeply personal".

"Heading to Uri today to meet those affected by the recent shelling. Over the past few days, I have witnessed immense pain, loss and unimaginable courage of our people. These visits should have been to share joy and to speak of development, not to offer condolences. The pain of my people is deeply personal," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Paradip Port

Security tightened at Paradip port after ship arrives with 21 Pak crew

Ajay Kumar

President appoints former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar as chairman of UPSC

Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI)

9 Nagaland industry groups announce 'indefinite biz shutdown' from May 19

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

PM Narendra Modi's doctrine on dealing with terror: Operation Sindoor

Goa's Lairai Devi temple

Goa temple stampede on May 3 was 'entirely preventable,' finds report

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon