Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia detained for Kumbh Mela bomb threat

Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia detained for Kumbh Mela bomb threat

The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one his classmates to settle a score

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Police has detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly threatening to bomb the Maha Kumbh Mela. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Police has detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly threatening to bomb the Maha Kumbh Mela starting January 13 in Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi, said the 17-year-old student, who was brought to Prayagraj on Sunday for questioning, has been sent to a remand home.

The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one his classmates to settle a score, and posted provocative content from it, including a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the Maha Kumbh, the SSP said.

Police took up the probe after filing a case at the Mela Kotwali police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security forces, police

Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Death toll of Naxalites reaches 5

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

Two HMPV cases detected in Karnataka, states monitoring situation closely

Congress logo,Congress

LIVE: Congress announces 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' vows to pay Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi

Doctor, Medical, Health care

HMPV alert: States intensify surveillance as 1st case surfaces in Bengaluru

Tamil Nadu governor, R N Ravi

High drama in TN Assembly: Governor walks out over national anthem dispute

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Uttar Pradesh Bihar Kumbh Mela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon