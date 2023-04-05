close

Cleanliness drives, bike rally to mark BJP's 43rd foundation day in Gujarat

Week-long celebrations, including cleanliness and plantation drives, bike rallies, group meals, medical camps, have been organised in Gujarat to mark BJP's 43rd foundation day on Thursday (April 6).

IANS Ahmedabad
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:02 PM IST


Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state on Thursday to participate in various programmes at Salangpur Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Shah is scheduled to visit the Salangpur Hanuman Temple and meet with BJP workers in Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad district, and Gandhinagar district and city.

He will also review the various development works in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha will celebrate Seva Day from April 6 to April 14. The week-long celebration will include programmes on cleanliness drives, service work, group meals, and a medical camp on April 12.

The Yuva Morcha has also planned a two-day night tour that includes tree plantation and a bike rally. Additionally, 11 different programmes have been planned, and tasks will be assigned to workers regarding the booth empowerment campaign.

The foundation day of the BJP is an important occasion for the party, and the celebration of Seva Day by the Yuva Morcha is a significant initiative to promote the spirit of service among party workers.

The visit of the Union Home Minister to Gujarat will further energise the party workers and encourage them to work towards the party's mission.

--IANS

janvi/svn/

Topics : BJP | national politics | Gujarat

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

