CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai ahead of UP's Global Investors Summit
Business Standard

MP: Hotel of BJP leader, accused of murder, demolished amid public outrage

A special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites on Tuesday evening to demolish the hotel

Topics
BJP | hotel | Madhya Pradesh

ANI 

Hotel
Representative Image

District administration on Tuesday razed the illegal hotel of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar amid public outrage over Jagdish Yadav murder case.

The BJP leader was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22.

A special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites on Tuesday evening to demolish the hotel. The building turned into rubble within seconds.

Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak and other senior officers were present during the demolition.

The Hotel Jairam Palace of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

"In the safety view, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished," said District Collector Deepak Arya.
 

 

Jagdish Yadav, resident of a resident of Koregaon was crushed to death by an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members.

Police registered a case of murder against eight accused in this case. Out of these, five were arrested. Mishri Chand Gupta is still absconding.

Pertinent to mention deceased Jagdish Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav. Kiran Yadav defeated Mishri Chand Gupta's wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls.

It is alleged that Jagdish was murdered in this enmity. He was a resident of Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm located at Makronia intersection.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 08:00 IST

`
