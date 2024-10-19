Climate change affects the most marginalised, need to learn from past: CJI

Business Standard
The effect of climate change can be seen everywhere and it is affecting the most marginalised sections of society, including fisherfolk and farmers, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the release function of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai's book 'Traditional Trees of Bharat', the CJI also said the State as well as citizens will have to work together to protect, conserve and improve environment. "I was told it rained even yesterday in Goa. As children, we were told rain would fade away on Nariyal Poornima, when fisherfolk offer coconuts to the sea. But now, it rains in October and even in December. Climate change is not necessarily our doing," he said, adding it was inherited from previous societies who pursued industrial revolution leading to greenhouse gas emissions.

"Climate change is not affecting just the affluent, it is affecting the most marginalised sections of society, like fishing communities and farmers. Our response to climate change should be to protect the most vulnerable sections of our society," the CJI asserted. The CJI said Article 48A of the Constitution mandates that the State shall protect and improve the environment as well as safeguard forests and wildlife, while Article 51A(g) lays down that protecting nature, having compassion for all living beings is a fundamental duty of every citizen. Asserting that the State and citizens must work together, he said, "The protection of forests is a vital aspect of environmental conservation enshrined in our Constitution.

India has long recognised the value of nature. It is not only about the state doing it. But we citizens will also have to do it." Apart from these provisions in the Constitution, the CJI said courts in the country have also developed sustainable jurisprudence based on the principle of sustainable development, polluters pay concept as well as inter-generational equity. "The inter-generational equity is something that our grandmothers and grandfathers have taught us. Passing on acquired knowledge of nature from generation to generation. It is important we do not lose the learning we acquired from the past," the Chief Justice of India said.

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

