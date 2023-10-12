Closely monitoring situation: Assam CM on North East Express derailment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was closely monitoring the aftermath of the derailment of North East Express train and was in contact with the district authorities in Bihar's Buxar district and other agencies involved in the rescue work.

"Chief Minister's Office is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the District authorities in Buxar and other agencies," read a post on the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on 'X'.

"I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies," the Assam CM posted on his official X handle.

At least four passengers died and another 50 were injured after 21 coaches of the North East Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, an official said earlier.

The North East Express had rolled out of the Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam.

According to officials, as many as 21 coaches derailed at 9.35 pm on Wednesday near Raghunathpur station of the Danapur division of the East Central Railway.

"Information was received from the district administration that about 50 people were injured (in the derailment)," Birendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Zone, said earlier.

Locals and the district administration joined in the rescue work, pulling out passengers trapped under the derailed coaches.

Critically injured passengers were referred to AIIMS Patna, Kumar said.

"Four fatalities have been confirmed and rescue operations are underway. A total 21 coaches derailed," Tarun Prakash, general manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI earlier.

He informed further that there would be an inquiry why the coaches derailed.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the evacuation and rescue operations have ended.

"Evacuation and rescue are complete. All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for their onward journey," Vaishnaw posted on X.

