Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi: Officials

Since then over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire

Representative Image

The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work | Representative Image

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday, said officials.
The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am.
Since then over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire.
The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

