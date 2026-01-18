Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM Fadnavis, US envoy Gor discuss boosting investments, business ties

CM Fadnavis, US envoy Gor discuss boosting investments, business ties

The discussions, held at the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai on Saturday, were also attended by Consul General Michael Schreuder, Fadnavis said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held wide-ranging talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on strengthening cooperation between the state and America, with a focus on boosting investments and expanding business ties.

The discussions, held at the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai on Saturday, were also attended by Consul General Michael Schreuder, Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The two sides explored opportunities to enhance US investments in Maharashtra and support state-based companies looking to expand their presence in the US, he said.

The CM said he also briefed the US delegation on the state's flagship and strategic initiatives, including the Navi Mumbai International Education City.

 

"Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen US-Maharashtra partnership," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

