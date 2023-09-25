close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

CM Khattar bans serving hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels in Haryana

He made the announcement while addressing the closing ceremony of a state-level 'Cyclothon', organised as part of a drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal, according to an official statement

Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a ban on serving hookah to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments across the state. However, this will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.
He made the announcement while addressing the closing ceremony of a state-level 'Cyclothon', organised as part of a drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal, according to an official statement.
The development comes months after Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had demanded a ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and night clubs in the state.
In May, Gupta had written to Khattar in this regard. The speaker had described smoking of hookah in bars and clubs as a "burning problem" and expressed deep concern over it.
To promote cycling and encourage eco-friendly transportation, Chief Minister Khattar announced the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran programme.
He also said that licensed builders providing housing facilities to individuals will gift a bicycle to the property owner along with property registry papers, the statement said.

Also Read

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

3-fold rise in unemployment in Haryana under BJP rule: Deepender Hooda

People of Haryana should forget religious, communal differences: Khattar

6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

SGPC expresses concern over allegations levelled by Canada against India

Top 15 longest routes of Vande Bharat trains: Here's all you need to know

India to become 3rd largest economy by 2030, UP to play big role: Minister

Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi: Rai

17 measures undertaken by NGOs, communities in India contributing to SDGs

In cases where the beneficiary already possesses a bicycle, HSVP or the builder will present Rs 3,000 in lieu of the cycle, it said.
Khattar had flagged off the Cyclothon on September 1 and it concluded on Monday.
The Cyclothon, which covered approximately 2,000 kilometers, has served as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction, the chief minister said.
He emphasized that while the Cyclothon may have concluded, the battle against drug addiction is far from over, and public awareness efforts must continue for at least a year to completely eradicate this menace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar hookah

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon