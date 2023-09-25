close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said strict action will be taken against agencies found violating dust control norms in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said strict action will be taken against agencies found violating dust control norms in the national capital.
The minister held a meeting with officials of government and private construction agencies and instructed them to follow the city government's guidelines to prevent dust pollution during the winter season.
"All agencies engaged in construction work were instructed to follow 14-point guidelines to control dust pollution," he said in a post on X.
It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres, he said.
All construction agencies have to provide on-site training to workers regarding the guidelines, he added.
The guidelines include erecting dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around construction sites and covering scaffolding with tarpaulin or green netting.

Also Read

Air quality, visibility drop as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai

PM10 rise to hazardous levels as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

17 measures undertaken by NGOs, communities in India contributing to SDGs

Bihar govt announces new scheme for unemployed minority community youths

SC sets up panel to revisit verdict granting MPs, MLAs prosecution immunity

PM Modi to address women in Vadodara on Sep 27 on reservation Bill

SC pulls up UP govt for 'shoddy probe' after Muslim boy slapped in school

All vehicles, including those transporting construction material and debris, must be cleaned and their wheels washed and debris and material stored on-site, not on public roads or pavements, the guidelines state.
The agencies are also required not to grind and cut building materials in open areas and have to use wet jets instead.
Workers should also sprinkle water on unpaved surfaces and areas with loose soil to suppress dust.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi Delhi air quality air pollution

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon