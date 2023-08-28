CM Mann hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to kin of army jawan killed in Ladakh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday handed over cheques worth Rs 1 crore each to the distressed family members of the two soldiers who were killed on August 19 in a road accident at Leh (Ladakh).

After visiting the native houses of these martyrs, the Chief Minister said, " Nine valiant heroes have attained martyrdom while discharging their duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country at Leh, two sons from Punjab including Ramesh Lal of Village Sarsiri (Faridkot) and Taran Deep Singh from Bassi Pathana had also attained martyrdom."

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed families in particular.

During his visit, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul.

Handing over cheques worth Rs 1 crore to the distressed families as a mark of respect for the unprecedented sacrifice made by these heroes for the country, he said that the entire country is indebted to these brave hearts who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

The Chief Minister said that this humble initiative of the state government is in recognition of the immense contribution of these sons of soil towards preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Bhagwant Mann said that financial assistance to these families of brave hearts is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of the soldiers and their families who attained martyrdom during their duty.

The Chief Minister also announced suitable jobs for the kin of the jawans on compassionate grounds according to the policy.

Meanwhile, at Antim Ardass of Taran deep Singh at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib, the Chief Minister while giving the cheque for the financial help, announced a job for his sister and to construct a stadium equipped with synthetic track and other ultra-modern facilities.