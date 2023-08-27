Security tightened in Nuh, Sec 144 imposed ahead of VHP yatra tomorrow

Haryana Government on Sunday appealed to the public to avoid any kind of movement in Nuh district as section 144 has been imposed by the district administration.

Nuh Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwini Kumar said that all schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the district. I appeal to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement. All the schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement. Action will be taken against those found involved in promoting Yatra as it will be a violation of section 144," he said.

In this regard, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that 13 companies of Paramilitary forces, three companies of the Haryana Armed Police (HAP), and 657 Police personnel have been deployed.

"We have not given any permission for the yatra. We have made all the arrangements for tomorrow. Section 144 has been imposed. Force deployment has been done.13 companies of Paramilitary, three companies of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), and 657 Police personnel have been deployed. Internet service will be suspended for tomorrow. Administration has given clear instructions to take the necessary action against those who try to violate Section 144. We will lodge an FIR against them. Schools and markets will remain closed tomorrow," he said.

Haryana Police said that it is constantly monitoring the situation in the district and drone is being used by forces for surveillance.

"Taking account of tomorrow's preparation we are checking the neighbourhood area with the help of drones and manual inspection," Nuh Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Kumar said.

Police personnel were also deployed at the Sohna-Nuh toll plaza in Gurugram ahead of the yatra called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

After the Haryana government denied permission for the Brij Mandal Yatra in Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that people can visit nearby temples and offer prayers as it is the month of 'Sawan'.

"Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the government's duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained. Our police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra), people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in nearby temples as it is Sawan month," CM Khattar said.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar on Sunday said that Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra will be peacefully organised in the Nuh tomorrow. He said that no issues related to law and order would arise and government should focus on maintaining peace in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar said, "We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the Yatra. But we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow. I will also take part in it. Why will Law and Order issues arise? Why the government is there? The government is there to maintain Law and Order so that people can organise their religious events peacefully and safely. We will organise it peacefully and they (administration and govt) should maintain law and order."

Earlier today Rajendra Kumar, Inspector General, South Range Rewari said that the district administration has denied permission to hold Yatra in Nuh and all arrangements related to the deployment of law and order have been made.

"Administration has denied permission and we are also trying to control everything by mutual understanding. For Law and Order, police deployment has been done. On the deployment front too we have made all the arrangements," he said.

Haryana government authorities have denied permission for the Yatra and have imposed section 144 in the district citing apprehensions of disturbance of law and order expressed by local police as well as intelligence agencies.

Haryana Police on Saturday said that the internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till August 28."As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on August 26 upto 11:59 pm on August 28," an official statement said.

However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that they will bring out a Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28 in Nuh.