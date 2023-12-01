CM Patnaik launches affordable bus service in Odisha's Nabarangpur

With an intent to extend affordable bus service to remote areas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LaccMI) scheme in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

Launching the programme through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said LaccMI will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district. It will also transform our rural transport system.

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "A total of 44 buses launched will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district. The villagers will be able to travel to their block headquarters by paying a fare of just Rs 5."

Addressing the people of Nabarangpur district, the Chief Minister said that traffic in remote areas is a big problem. He further said that the state government has started the LaccMI Bus Scheme after coming across people who had problems with travel from the district to the block headquarters for their day-to-day work.

The Chief Minister said, "Your village has now been included in the LaccMI Yojana transit and transport system. This will strengthen social relations in rural areas as well as the economy."

The Chief Minister said that respecting people's opinions is the hallmark of his government.

"All our plans are implemented based on public opinion. Starting from LaccMI Bus Scheme to Mo Bank, Mo Odisha-Nabin Odisha and the sanction of money for mutts, temples, and other important projects, all have been done as per people's suggestions," said CM Patnaik.

CM Patnaik also stated the benefits of the LaccMI Bus scheme and said that the yojana will lead to social and economic development.

"Thanks to LaccMI Bus, now everyone can go to different places for their work with ease. This will lead to social and economic development. Maa Lakshmi will come to your house through this yojana and there will be happiness and joy in the house," he said.

The LAccMI scheme will provide Mo Bus services in each panchayat. The buses will travel between panchayats and blocks and eventually integrate with intercity bus services.