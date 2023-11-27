V K Pandian, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former aide, joins Biju Janata Dal

Former bureaucrat V K Pandian, who served as the private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, formally joined his party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday.









VK Pandian, former IAS officer and chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha scheme, arrives at BJD's party office in Bhubaneshwar. He joined the BJD Party today in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik.



This comes after Pandian took voluntary retirement from the Indian Civil Services on October 23. The Centre approved Pandian's voluntary retirement, following which he assumed the role of 5T Chairman (Transformational Initiatives) with the rank of cabinet minister the day after his retirement.

The development holds significance for the BJD ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, as the party has started bolstering its organisational units in various constituencies in a bid to continue the victory streak. Pandian had earlier attended meetings in all districts of Odisha to review developmental projects.

A 2000-batch IAS officer, V K Pandian began his career as a Dharmagarh sub-collector and later served as the collector of various districts. He joined the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in 2011 and has worked as the chief minister's private secretary for the past 12 years.