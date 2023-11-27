Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former private secretary Pandian joins BJD

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s former private secretary, V Karthikeyan Pandian, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday amid speculation of him being second in command in party affairs.

Though the BJD has not revealed Pandian’s likely role in the party, sources suggest he would play a key role in ticket distribution ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha (simultaneous) elections. The BJD is eyeing to retain power for a record sixth term.

The 2000 batch bureaucrat, hailing from Tamil Nadu, had been Patnaik’s private secretary since 2011 and was secretary of 5T (transformational activities) till he took voluntary retirement in October. A day later, he was made chairman of 5T and the Rs 3,397 crore ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ with the status of a cabinet minister — a top rank in the Chief Minister’s Office, directly under Patnaik.

The Chief Minister said Pandian had been working hard for the state for several years and would continue to do so. “He has earned people's respect. I wish him all the best,” Patnaik said after welcoming him to the party in the presence of senior party leaders at Naveen Niwas.

As the 5T secretary, Pandian toured the districts for six months where he heard public grievances and oversaw several projects, including the Rs 943 crore Sri Jagannath Heritage Corridor. The project for beautification of the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri will open for the public on January 17, days before the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Before joining the party, Pandian visited the temple in Puri.

“With Lord Jagannath’s blessings, Chief Minister’s guidance, and your assistance, I will work for the people of Odisha with honesty, humility, and dedication,” the 49-year-old said in Odia after joining the party.

BJD’s Member of Parliament (MP) Pinaki Mishra told reporters that Pandian’s administrative and political experience would be an asset to the party.

Earlier this month, BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das had described Pandian as a “true disciple” of Patnaik and that he had “played a key role in making the Chief Minister’s vision and thoughts into reality”.

“What favours Pandian is there is no negative wave against him in the party,” said Brahmananda Satpathy, senior political science professor.

The Opposition has questioned Pandian’s ‘outsider’ status. “Legendary Biju Patnaik, after whom the BJD is named, would have been in pain after seeing a non-Odia doing politics in the party,” BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda told reporters.

The bureaucrat became the fourth bureaucrat from the state in five years to take the political plunge, after Union Railway and Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and Congress’ Campaign Committee Chairman for Odisha Bijay Patnaik.

Pandian’s joining the BJD also comes days after his wife, Mission Shakti Commissioner Sujata Karthikeyan Rout, was given additional responsibility for the Odia Language, Literature, and Cultural Department.