CM Rekha Gupta attack: Police detain accused's friend, tracks 10 others

CM Rekha Gupta attack: Police detain accused's friend, tracks 10 others

It is alleged that Rajesh's friend transferred money to him. The Delhi Police is currently tracking ten people who were in contact with the accused through calls and messages

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Following the attack, CM Rekha Gupta was accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Friday detained a friend of Rajesh Khimji, who is accused in the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case in Rajkot, police sources said.

It is alleged that Rajesh's friend transferred money to him. The Delhi Police is currently tracking ten people who were in contact with the accused through calls and messages. One of the suspects will be brought to Delhi by Friday evening.

The Delhi police team is also recording statements from five other individuals in Rajkot, whose data was discovered on the accused's mobile phone. 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday during Jan Sunvai. The accused has been sent to a five-day police custody, and further investigation is underway into the matter.

 

"Delhi police detained a friend of the accused Rajesh from Rajkot. He had allegedly transferred money to Rajesh. Delhi Police is tracking ten people who were in contact with the accused through calls and chats. One of the suspects will be brought to Delhi by evening today. Delhi police team in Rajkot to record statements of five others whose data has been taken from the mobile of the accused," the sources said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her commitment to public service following an attack on her earlier this week, stating that she would continue to fight for the interests of Delhi despite facing "unexpected blows" and would never "abandon" the national capital.

In a post on social media platform X, Gupta said women possess "double the strength" to overcome adversity and must pass numerous tests to prove themselves.

She added that public hearings would now be conducted not only at her residence but in every assembly constituency across Delhi. 

Delhi Police is investigating the matter from all angles and are coordinating with Rajkot Police, sources said. Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have also joined the probe.

Following the attack, CM Rekha Gupta was accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

