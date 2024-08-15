'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced launching pharmacy outlets 'Mudalvar Marunthagam,' (Chief Minister's Pharmacy) soon to ensure the availability of generic and other medicines at low cost to the people.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin said over 75,000 openings in the government sector will be filled by January 2026. The Chief Minister's pharmacy scheme will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, (January 14, 2025) and as many as 1,000 pharmacy outlets will be opened in the first phase.

In order to effectively implement the scheme, pharmacists and cooperative societies will be provided by the government necessary credit facilities and Rs 3 lakh subsidy, he said.