Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

The Chief Minister's pharmacy scheme will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, and as many as 1,000 pharmacy outlets will be opened in the first phase

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced launching pharmacy outlets 'Mudalvar Marunthagam,' (Chief Minister's Pharmacy) soon to ensure the availability of generic and other medicines at low cost to the people.
In his Independence Day address, Stalin said over 75,000 openings in the government sector will be filled by January 2026. The Chief Minister's pharmacy scheme will be launched next year, on the day of Pongal, the harvest festival, (January 14, 2025) and as many as 1,000 pharmacy outlets will be opened in the first phase.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In order to effectively implement the scheme, pharmacists and cooperative societies will be provided by the government necessary credit facilities and Rs 3 lakh subsidy, he said.
Also, he announced 'Mudalvarin Kakkum Karangal' scheme for the benefit of retired personnel of the armed forces. Under the scheme, the retired personnel will get a loan of up to Rs 1 crore to launch business ventures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

power demand energy sector electricity

TN power tariff hike: Oppn slams govt, demands withdrawal of revision

Mayawati

Armstrong murder: Mayawati says real culprits not held, demands CBI probe

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Legislative Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution to scrap NEET exam

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President

Industrial hub Hosur to get international airport, announces Tamil Nadu CM

Hooch tragedy, Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 58; BJP demands CBI probe

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government pharmacy healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon