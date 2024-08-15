Business Standard
Home / India News / Recruitments on 35K posts to be completed by October: J'khand CM Soren

The CM claimed that his government has made thousands of recruitments during its tenure

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

CM said his government reached out to every village and house in the past four and a half years. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that recruitments on 35,000 posts will be completed by October this year.
The CM was addressing the 78th Independence Day at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.
"Our government's first priority is to link youths of the state with employment," he said.
The CM claimed that his government has made thousands of recruitments during its tenure.
"The recruitment process is underway on 35,000 posts including excise constable, constable, assistant professor and women supervisors through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, which will be completed by October 2024," he said.
In a bid to boost employment opportunities in the state, memorandum of understandings (MoU) have been inked with five industrial units, which would draw investment of about Rs 4,000 crore and provide direct and indirect job opportunities to 6,000 people, he said.

"More than two lakh young men and women have got employment in the private sector by taking advantage of the training programmes run by the state government," Soren said.
The CM said his government reached out to every village and house in the past four and a half years and tried to solve their issues.
"We made policies and schemes keeping in mind the needs of every section of the society and implemented them," he said.
Hitting out at the opposition without taking any name, the CM said, "Some anti-development forces motivated by vested interests made nefarious attempts to create problems in the path of Jharkhand's development. But, due to faith and trust of the people, we faced every challenge and the opponents could not succeed in their designs.

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Recruitment

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

