Goa to be permanent venue for annual India Energy Week: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the coastal state would serve as the permanent venue for the annual India Energy Week (IEW). Addressing the state on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, he said the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) has decided to host the annual IEWs in Goa permanently. Sawant also said his government was dedicated to creating a bright future for the state in the fields of green economy and blue economy.



While the term 'green economy' refers to the economic system that aims at reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities, and that aims for sustainable development, 'blue economy' or the ocean economy, is a term used to describe the economic activities associated with the oceans and seas. "We have successfully conducted international events like Ironman, G20 and India Energy Week. ONGC has decided to host IEW permanently in Goa every year," he said.

Hosting events like the IEW helps the state's economy, he said. The IEW was held earlier this year at Betul in South Goa in the ONGC complex. IEW is India's largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain.



It has emerged as the world's new meeting place for energy professionals. According to Sawant, his government lays stress on community farming to ensure that fallow land is brought under cultivation. "Goa is leading all other states by attaining 100 per cent saturation in the eight flagship programmes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The state government has decided to lay special emphasis on infrastructure development.

"Structural audit of all the buildings housing state administration offices will be conducted and wherever required, new buildings would be constructed," he said.

Out of 12 talukas in the state, foundation stone for new administration buildings would be laid in nine talukas as three others have already got new buildings, he said.

Sawant also said that the CM helpline has been launched from Thursday to help common people lodge their complaints directly to him.