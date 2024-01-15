Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fog delays: IndiGo passengers refuse to board coach, sit on tarmac

The flight that took off from Goa could not land at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, and was diverted to the Mumbai airport on Sunday

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.
A short video clipping of the incident was shared on social media, following which Mumbai airport claimed that the airport operators in coordination with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the CISF "cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline was looking into the incident and "sincerely apologised" to its customers.
The flight that took off from Goa could not land at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, and was diverted to the Mumbai airport on Sunday.
A significant number of flights were impacted at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.
"IndiGo flight 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said in a statement.
According to the spokesperson, the airport operator in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as "passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building".
Further, the spokesperson said the passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken.
In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi.
"We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future," the spokesperson said.
Passengers are not allowed to stay on the tarmac of an airport and the incident was apparently a security breach.
Details about the actions taken on the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

What is Brain Fog? What are its causes, symptoms precautions, and more

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

Dense fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

RPF's women staff assisted in 206 childbirths during train journey in 2023

Red Sea crisis: Attacks on ships around India matter of concern, says EAM

Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart, discusses Chabahar, Red Sea crisis

UP Rera starts pre-hearing scrutiny of complaints to help homebuyers

Three killed, five injured in boiler blast at sugar mill in UP's Sitapur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo fog delays flights Aviation sector civil aviation sector Mumbai airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon