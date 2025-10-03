Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth ₹737.88 cr, announces ₹4,268 cr aid

CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth ₹737.88 cr, announces ₹4,268 cr aid

At a ceremony held in the Peravoor area near Ramanathapuram, the construction work of a new bus stand in Ramanathapuram covering 16,909 square feet was started in 2023 at a cost of ₹20 crore

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated various development projects worth ₹737.88 crore in Ramanathapuram district and provided government welfare assistance worth 4268 crore to 50752 beneficiaries.

At a ceremony held in the Peravoor area near Ramanathapuram, the construction work of a new bus stand in Ramanathapuram covering 16,909 square feet was started in 2023 at a cost of ₹20 crore. After the completion of the work, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new bus stand in Ramanathapuram.

He inaugurated various projects that were completed in the district. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for new projects. The Tamil Nadu CM also provided government welfare assistance worth ₹4,268 crores to 50,752 beneficiaries.

 

Several ministers, MPs and MLAs were present at the event.

Earlier, MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the upgraded Tholkappia Poonga (Eco Park) at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai, developed by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, for Rs 42.45 crore, a press release said.

Also Read

RSS

Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

9 dead as building collapses in Chennai, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Stampede

Vijay accuses Stalin of 'revenge' after Karur stampede; TN govt counters

fighter jets, jets

Tamil Nadu to host global aerospace and defence meet in Chennai in Oct

Stampede

TVK district secretary arrested over Karur rally stampede that killed 41

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various development projects, planted a Kondrai sapling, and directed officials to open the upgraded park to the public at the earliest opportunity.

The upgraded facilities in the Eco Park include a new entrance gateway, a watchtower, a visitor gallery, a children's play area, and several other modern amenities.

According to the release, the foundation stone for Tholkappia Poonga was laid in 2008 by M. Karunanidhi. Later, CRRT restored the 58-acre Adyar Creek and established the Tholkappia Poonga, which was inaugurated and opened to the public on January 22, 2011, by Karunanidhi. Since then, the park has been serving the people.

As the park lacked proper maintenance over time, Chief Minister Stalin instructed CRRT to undertake redevelopment. Accordingly, in July 2021, a detailed project report was prepared, and the Government of Tamil Nadu sanctioned ₹42.45 crore for the revitalisation project.

As part of the redevelopment, CRRT has established new facilities, including a modern entrance gateway, a watchtower, a visitor centre and gallery, walkways, a food court, new restrooms, an open-air theatre, a connecting bridge, CCTV surveillance, and a children's play area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

LIVE news updates: Putin calls for steps to ease trade gap with India ahead of December visit

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi hails Bajaj, Hero, TVS, says Indian firms win with innovation

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his immediate release

airport, tourists, passengers

Bomb threat email at Chennai Airport triggers overnight security sweep

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

11 feared drowned in MP's Khandwa during idol immersion, CM announces aid

Topics : Tamil Nadu mk stalin Stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon