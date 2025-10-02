Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

Tamil Nadu police detained 47 RSS members in Chennai for holding a Guru Puja and Shakha training without permission, marking the RSS centenary celebrations

RSS

RSS workers held the event to mark the RSS centenary on Vijayadashami, which this year coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.(File photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu police on Thursday detained 39 members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) near Porur, Chennai, after they held a Guru Puja and a special Shakha training session at Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School without obtaining prior permission, ANI reported, citing police officials.
 
The workers held the event to mark the RSS centenary on Vijayadashami, which this year coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.
 
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the police action, calling it undemocratic.
 
"In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin government turns a blind eye to all day-to-day anti-social activities, deteriorating law and order situation, but national, traditional, spiritual, and patriotic cultural activities are curtailed. This clearly reveals the anti-national mindset of DMK," Soundararajan said in a post on X.
 
 
She further demanded the immediate release of all the RSS members. 

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM condemns RSS commemorative coin; urges safeguarding Gandhi's legacy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

'Dependence must not turn into compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat amid US tariffs

rbi rate cut, repo rate

Best of BS Opinion: RBI has done well to maintain status quo on repo rate

RSS

RSS at 100: The next phase of its evolution should make it more openpremium

RSS

Datanomics: RSS marks 100 years with 83,000 shakhas, 4 million memberspremium

 
Earlier in the day, CM Stalin also criticised the Centre for releasing a special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary of the RSS. Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his jayanti in Chennai, Stalin said India is a secular country and Gandhi laid its foundational philosophy.
 
“He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise,” Stalin said in a post on X.
 
“India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the one who is in charge of the country's leadership (Prime Minister) releases special postage stamps and commemorative coin on the centenary of the RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the communal leader who killed our Father of the Nation," he added.
 
The commemorative coin was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, featuring the first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency.  (With inputs from PTI.)
 

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

whisky, alcohol

Dussehra rush pushes Telangana liquor sales to record ₹1,000 cr in 4 days

gavel law cases

HC quashes ₹236 cr water bill against United Spirits' Maharashtra unit

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Maharashtra reported decline in 'Offences Against the State' in 2023: NCRB

Supreme Court, SC

SC ends ECC exemption for vehicles carrying essential goods into Delhi

Topics : RSS RSS shakhas Chennai Tamil Nadu DMK BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon