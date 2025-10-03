Friday, October 03, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his immediate release

Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his immediate release

Angmo, through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's NSA detention and sought his immediate release, also questioning the decision to invoke the act against him

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

Angmo alleged that she was yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules.

 

Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk.

Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airport, tourists, passengers

Bomb threat email at Chennai Airport triggers overnight security sweep

Vladimir Putin, Putin

LIVE news updates: Putin calls for steps to ease trade gap with India ahead of December visit

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

11 feared drowned in MP's Khandwa during idol immersion, CM announces aid

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan probe child deaths linked to cough syrup

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Seeking justice and rights becoming an act of treason in country: Uddhav

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Leh National Security Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon