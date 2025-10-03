Friday, October 03, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 11 feared drowned in MP's Khandwa during idol immersion, CM announces aid

11 feared drowned in MP's Khandwa during idol immersion, CM announces aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has condoled the demise of people in the incident, and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

At least 11 people are feared dead in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa after a tractor trolley, going for a Durga idol immersion ceremony, drowned in Abna river on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has condoled the demise of people in the incident, and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased.

"The accidents that occurred during the immersion of Durga in the villages of Jamli in Khargone and the Ingoria police station area near Ujjain are extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the bereaved families", the Chief Minister posted on X.

"I have issued instructions to provide an assistance amount of Rs 4 lakh to the immediate family members of the deceased and to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment in the nearest hospital. I pray to Devi Ma Durga for the speedy recovery of all the injured and for strength to the grief-stricken families", his post added.

 

Earlier, Khandwa Collector Ravish Gupta, while present at the scene of the incident, informed ANI that around 11 people drowned, while search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

"There was a team of young people who were a bit excited. The officials had warned against them going there, but while excited, they went in and the trolley overturned. In this, multiple young people drowned, despite the efforts, there are 11 people who are missing," Khandwa Collector said.

Search and rescue operation underway in the Jamli village of Khandwa, with police officials, disaster relief officials and police officials working in the area to ensure all the bodies are recovered.

The group that drowned consisted of multiple minor girls, boys, women and one adult man.

Further information is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Durga Puja Death toll

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

