Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'CM Yogi likely to expand UP cabinet today with 2 new BJP ministers'

This will be the first cabinet expansion in Adityanath's second term as chief minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

File Image: Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his cabinet on Tuesday with the induction of two new faces from the BJP, one from RLD and another from Om Prakash Rajbhar's party SBSP, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said.
This will be the first cabinet expansion in Adityanath's second term as chief minister.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sources said that BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who returned to the saffron party after a stint with the Samajwadi Party last year, and BJP MLA from Sahibabad Sunil Kumar Sharma are likely to be ministers.
RLD MLA from Purakzi in Muzaffarnagar district Anil Kumar and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar are also likely to take oath this evening.
Adityanath assumed office for his second term as chief minister in 2022.

Also Read

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair cabinet meet in Ayodhya today

Dil Jeet Liya: RLD chief Jayant on Bharat Ratna to grandfather Charan Singh

Temple museum, drone policy among 14 proposals approved in UP cabinet meet

SP, RLD announce alliance for Lok Sabha polls; latter gets 7 seats in UP

Registration to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to women will start soon: Delhi CM

Day after quitting Cong, ex-MLA Modhwadia and Ambarish Der join BJP

Opposition parties in Assam seek appointment with PM Modi over CAA

Pragya Thakur says BJP MLA running illegal liquor shop, demands his removal

Congress scared to promote youth, alleges PM Modi at Telangana rally

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon