'CM Yogi likely to expand UP cabinet today with 2 new BJP ministers'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his cabinet on Tuesday with the induction of two new faces from the BJP, one from RLD and another from Om Prakash Rajbhar's party SBSP, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said.

This will be the first cabinet expansion in Adityanath's second term as chief minister.

Sources said that BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who returned to the saffron party after a stint with the Samajwadi Party last year, and BJP MLA from Sahibabad Sunil Kumar Sharma are likely to be ministers.

RLD MLA from Purakzi in Muzaffarnagar district Anil Kumar and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar are also likely to take oath this evening.

Adityanath assumed office for his second term as chief minister in 2022.