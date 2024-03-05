Sensex (    %)
                        
Pragya Thakur says BJP MLA running illegal liquor shop, demands his removal

She claimed it was an illegal liquor shop as the license cannot be given for such an establishment in front of a school

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has accused her party legislator Sudesh Rai was running a liquor shop illegally in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and expressed concern over the safety of women and girls.
She has also demanded Rai's removal from the MLA's post.
When contacted, Rai told the mediapersons to themselves inquire into Thakur's allegations.
Thakur, who has been denied renomination from Bhopal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Monday night said she was on a visit to areas under her constituency to launch development works when some girls came to her at Khajuria Kala and complained a liquor outlet was being run in front of their school.
"The girls were sad and teary-eyed, they complained that people gather at the liquor shop, make comments on them. They told me they are not safe and anything can happen to them. Some women said people enter their houses after consuming liquor," the BJP leader added.
She claimed a police sub-inspector who was present there said he was not aware of it.
"The illegal liquor outlet found in Khajuria Kala Bangla is run by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sudesh Rai, as people and officials told me. I am feeling ashamed. I demand from the party that the person like him, who is involved in such misdeed, should be sacked from the post," Thakur said.
The BJP MP also said she has told the authorities to suspend officials concerned of the excise department.
She claimed it was an illegal liquor shop as the license cannot be given for such an establishment in front of a school.
It was an 'adarsh gram' (model village) of the member of Parliament last year and a liquor shop could not be set up there, she said.
"There was a similar complaint about one year back, and then the district collector told me the shop was closed. But, when I went there this time, the girls again complained. This means the police and excise departments are hand-in-glove," she claimed.

Thakur said she along with the girls broke into the shop and found a huge quantity of liquor there and threw some of it. A video of the same was also shot.
Police officials present there made efforts that the liquor may not be destroyed and protected it, she claimed.
"I don't hold a grudge against Rai. If he is involved in illegal activities, it's a big crime. If any anti-social element after consuming liquor does something to a girl, then I think it will be my responsibility," Thakur said.
She said that persons involved in misdeeds should never be forgiven and this can't be "adarsh" (ideal) for the BJP.
"I have never tolerated such things and will never do," Thakur said.
When contacted, Rai told PTI that the media should itself find out the truth.
"You take information from the district collector who runs the liquor shop? I don't want to make a comment as she is a sadhvi, though I have things to say. She can make any allegation...you (the media) should probe, I can lie," Rai said.

