Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:47 PM IST
Coal India files draft papers for CMPDIL IPO to offload 7.14 crore shares

This move follows Coal India's announcement that draft papers for both CMPDIL and BCCL would be filed soon; only CMPDIL's IPO is in motion for now

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

According to an exchange filing, the state-run miner will sell 7.14 crore shares through an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares by CMPDIL.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India on Tuesday said it filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO).
 
According to an exchange filing, the state-run miner will sell 7.14 crore shares through an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares by CMPDIL. SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities are the book-running lead managers of the IPO. CMPDIL provides consulting in open pit and underground mine planning and design.
 
The move comes days after Coal India’s Director (Business Development), Debasish Nanda, announced that draft papers for both CMPDIL and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) would be filed soon. While CMPDIL’s IPO is now in motion, BCCL’s draft documents are yet to be submitted. 
 
 

Coal India Q4 FY25 results

 
Coal India Limited (CIL) posted a 12.04 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹9,593 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹8,530 crore in the corresponding period last year.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

