Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.15%)
65312.87 + 96.78
Nifty (0.18%)
19428.85 + 35.25
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
38459.35 + 332.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5372.90 + 40.95
Nifty Bank (0.13%)
44057.80 + 55.80
Heatmap

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 3-yr jail term to ex-steel ministry official

According to the prosecution, an allegation was made against Prakash Industries Ltd., which had applied for the coal block in January 2007, that it had furnished false information about its capacity

Photo: Wikipedia

The ministry had directed Basak to ascertain the truth of the allegation | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded three-year jail term to a former official of the Ministry of Steel in a coal scam case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.
In the 14th sentence in the coal scam, Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh on convict Gautam Kumar Basak, former executive secretary, JPC (Joint Plant Committee), Ministry of Steel, holding him guilty of corruption in the allocation of Vijay Central Coal Block.
According to the prosecution, an allegation was made against Prakash Industries Ltd., which had applied for the coal block in January 2007, that it had furnished false information about its capacity.
The ministry had directed Basak to ascertain the truth of the allegation.
The steel ministry official, according to the prosecution, submitted a false report in 2008 supporting the claims made by the company.
The company and its director were earlier discharged by Delhi High Court in the case. The CBI's appeal against the high court order is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Coal scam: CBI seeks maximum punishment for ex-steel ministry official

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Punjab farmers' protest: Security tightened at inter-state borders

Chandrayaan-3: Havan performed at Varanasi's Kamakhya Temple for success

IndiGo flight to Ranchi diverted to Nagpur after medical emergency on board

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

US court stays extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Rana pending his appeal

The CBI was represented by its Deputy Legal Advisor Sanjay Kumar in the trial court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal scam Delhi court steel ministry

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Here's why Meta's Twitter killer, Threads, needs a desktop versionHonorTech to relaunch Honor brand of phones in Sept, to invest Rs 1,000 cr

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon