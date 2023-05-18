close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

The government will in due course announce locations for the new cities and their development timelines, he added

Press Trust of India
India, India population

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A plan to develop eight new cities to alleviate population burden on the existing urban centres in the country is under consideration, a senior official said here on Thursday.
 
The 15th Finance Commission in one of its reports had recommended that new cities should be developed, said M B Singh, director of the G20 unit of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Department.
 
Singh was speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a meeting of 'Urban 20 (U20)' here.
 
“After the finance commission's recommendation, the states sent proposals to the Central Government for 26 new cities, and after a scrutiny, eight new cities are being considered for development,” he said.
 
The government will in due course announce locations for the new cities and their development timelines, he added.
 
“We have to build new cities in the country as the existing cities are not able to cater to the needs of citizens. Haphazard expansion on the outskirts of existing cities is affecting the basic planning of these cities,” Singh said.
 

Also Read

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

TMS Ep309: Tax Rationalisation, OTT Content, Equity Market, Population

Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population

China's reducing population should serve as clarion call for India: Experts

CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

Food Processing Ministry seeks suggestions for 'World Food India' event

No orders for staff to be passed by CS without his nod: Delhi minister

Ensure parity in learning outcomes, customised for each child: Atishi

Over 100,000 farmers from 1,000 panchayats attend orientation in J&K

When a new city is developed, social and economic activities will increase within a radius of at least 200 km, he said.
 
Though the financial roadmap for setting up new cities has not been finalised, the Union government will play a major role in the project, he said. 
Topics : indian government population smart cities

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Population to double by 2047, civic bodies will have to change: Official

Crowd, population
2 min read

PM Modi to have over 40 engagements during 3-nation visit: Officials

PM Modi
4 min read

Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal

Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal
2 min read
Premium

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs

colgate
3 min read

Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Reports

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon