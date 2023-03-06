Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for official, stakeholders

-
ALSO READ
2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur
Amit Shah calls 'Chintan Shivir' of all Home Ministers; invites Bengal CM
PM Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states today
Govt to organise 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on drug quality regulation
Deliberated on development goals till 2026 at 'Chintan Shivir': Assam CM
-
The civil aviation ministry on Monday organised a chintan shivir with the participation of ministry officials and other stakeholders.
Addressing the participants, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised on the government as a whole approach as well as the need for developing soft skills.
The leadership has to be earned for which teamwork, compassion and empathy are very important for motivating the team. This can help in translating and focusing onto the larger aim, and also stressed on flat egalitarian structure.
"During the second chintan shivir, brainstorming sessions were organised on subjects of self and team motivation, India as a drone hub, and coordination and collaboration amongst various offices/officials and the agencies involved in the sector," an official release said.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said that inter-personal skills are not only important for understanding each other but one also has to be open-minded as that will help in increasing the positivity and efficiency of the system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU