JUST IN
World Trade Center to open branch office in Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee
Governors, CMs should respect Lakshmana rekha to avoid conflict: Goa guv
Real estate becoming unviable due to high construction cost: Tata Realty MD
Retail trade policy will be a half-baked without an e-commerce policy: CAIT
Rajnath Singh addresses top naval commanders onboard INS Vikrant
Khalistan referendum has no legal standing: Envoy Barry O'Farrell
'Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted': Acid test of a govt job
Apollo Hospitals donates monitoring patches for Turkey earthquake victims
Migrants leaving TN for festivals in north, not due to attacks: Industry
Uttar Pradesh govt looks to double millet area to 2.5 mn hectares
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi HC orders MTNL to deposit Rs 442 cr in connection with arbitral award
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for official, stakeholders

Addressing the participants, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised on the government as a whole approach as well as the need for developing soft skills

Topics
Civil Aviation Ministry | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(

The civil aviation ministry on Monday organised a chintan shivir with the participation of ministry officials and other stakeholders.

Addressing the participants, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised on the government as a whole approach as well as the need for developing soft skills.

The leadership has to be earned for which teamwork, compassion and empathy are very important for motivating the team. This can help in translating and focusing onto the larger aim, and also stressed on flat egalitarian structure.

"During the second chintan shivir, brainstorming sessions were organised on subjects of self and team motivation, India as a drone hub, and coordination and collaboration amongst various offices/officials and the agencies involved in the sector," an official release said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said that inter-personal skills are not only important for understanding each other but one also has to be open-minded as that will help in increasing the positivity and efficiency of the system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU