close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50 in National Capital

The Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit

ANI General News
Commercial LPG

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Petroleum and oil marketing companies reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from Saturday, sources said.

A 19 kg of Commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, sources said.

The Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.

On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Also Read

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

Mid-course changes in gas pricing to delay investments, says Reliance

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

LIVE: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50 in Delhi

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

President Murmu meets women self-help groups at Delhi's Amrit Udyan

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo alleges assault by police in Kolkata

Rahul Gandhi to hold 'Jai Bharat' rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Apr 9

Topics : LPG cylinder price

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon