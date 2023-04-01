NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo alleges assault by police in Kolkata

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Friday claimed that he was roughed up by police officers while visiting the residence of a minor girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area, who was killed by a neighbour earlier this week.

Police, however, rubbished Kanoongo's allegation and said officers had cooperated with him, and it was the NCPCR chief who "misbehaved" with them.

"Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee beat me up at Tiljala police station in West Bengal. Policemen were secretly recording our investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting against this," Kanoongo tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chief Sudeshna Roy claimed that Kanoongo "insulted her and her colleagues", and that she was contemplating lodging a police complaint in this regard.

"The NCPCR team went there without informing us. When I reached the spot, he (Kanoongo) started speaking in a very insulting tone. He also tried to assault me," she told PTI.

Roy had on Thursday written to NCPCR, stating that its proposed visit to West Bengal over the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda was "not really necessary".

Earlier this week, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a neighbour in Tiljala, while a Class-6 girl was allegedly raped during school hours inside a government institute in Malda.