close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo alleges assault by police in Kolkata

Meanwhile, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief claimed that Kanoongo "insulted her and her colleagues", and that she was contemplating lodging a police complaint in this regard

Press Trust of India Kolkata
NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Friday claimed that he was roughed up by police officers while visiting the residence of a minor girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area, who was killed by a neighbour earlier this week.

Police, however, rubbished Kanoongo's allegation and said officers had cooperated with him, and it was the NCPCR chief who "misbehaved" with them.

"Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee beat me up at Tiljala police station in West Bengal. Policemen were secretly recording our investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting against this," Kanoongo tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chief Sudeshna Roy claimed that Kanoongo "insulted her and her colleagues", and that she was contemplating lodging a police complaint in this regard.

"The NCPCR team went there without informing us. When I reached the spot, he (Kanoongo) started speaking in a very insulting tone. He also tried to assault me," she told PTI.

Roy had on Thursday written to NCPCR, stating that its proposed visit to West Bengal over the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda was "not really necessary".

Also Read

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Penalty for littering garbage on roads in Kolkata hiked 100 times

NCPCR writes to Delhi Police on Atishi using images of minors for politics

NCPCR writes to Delhi CP against AAP's Atishi for misusing children

Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC

Rahul Gandhi to hold 'Jai Bharat' rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Apr 9

Congress in U'khand plans month-long protests against 'murder of democracy'

'Kerala faced economic hardships due to Centre's unfavourable policies'

BJP alleges files on extension of contractual workers at MCD withheld

Fire ravages commercial towers in Kanpur, nearly 800 shops gutted

Earlier this week, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a neighbour in Tiljala, while a Class-6 girl was allegedly raped during school hours inside a government institute in Malda.

Topics : assault | West Bengal

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon