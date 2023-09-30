MS Swaminathan, father of green revolution, cremated with state honours

Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan was cremated here on Saturday with government honours, marked by a police gun salute.

A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu government's honour at a crematory here.

The final rites were performed by the family members and the body was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

Swaminathan passed away here on Thursday. He was 98.

Also Read Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution M S Swaminathan, father of India's Green Revolution, passes away at 98 Swaminathan's advice was not to turn Green Revolution into greed revolution Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes All of Jammu and Kashmir's 6,650 villages declared ODF Plus Model District programme to be the basis of aspirational blocks programme: PM Tripura to buy 80MW additional power for Durga Puja: Power Minister Bengaluru Police bust Rs 854 cr cyber investment fraud, arrest six people Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir enters 3rd day, train movement remains hit