MS Swaminathan, father of green revolution, cremated with state honours

A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu government's honour

M S Swaminathan

M S Swaminathan

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan was cremated here on Saturday with government honours, marked by a police gun salute.
A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu government's honour at a crematory here.
The final rites were performed by the family members and the body was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.
Swaminathan passed away here on Thursday. He was 98.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M S Swaminathan India's green revolution Tamil Nadu Agriculture

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon