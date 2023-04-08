close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Comparison should be done with someone better: SP chief Akhilesh reacts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on how India was faring better than Pakistan, saying comparison should always be done with someone better

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on how India was faring better than Pakistan, saying comparison should always be done with someone better.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Reference: UP chief minister is talking about being better than Pakistan. The golden rule of comparison: Comparison should always be done with someone who is better than you."

On Friday, Adityanath said while India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country were struggling to get two meals a day.

"All Indians are getting benefits of development schemes without any discrimination. The nation is scaling new heights of prosperity. Efforts are being made to create the best security environment in the nation," he said.

Without naming anyone, Adityanath added that some people wanted India to become like Pakistan.

Also Read

CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

'It was expected of BJP,' says Shivpal Yadav on security downgrade

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

'Take our 100 MLAs and become CM,' Akhilesh's offer to both Dy CMs of UP

They do not want to bring Ram Rajya: Akhilesh to UP CM over Samajwad remark

Minister underlines need to develop indigenous solutions to health issues

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi; 20 rescued

Let's spread love, harmony by adopting values of Christ: President Murmu

Adani issue being raked up to 'brighten' Rahul's political career: Rijiju

Kejriwal slams BJP over alleged demolition of school adjacent to its office

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav | Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh | Pakistan

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon