Adani issue being raked up to 'brighten' Rahul's political career: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed politically, and claimed the Adani issue is being deliberately raked up to brighten his political career

Press Trust of India Jammu
Newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed politically, and claimed the Adani issue is being "deliberately" raked up to "brighten his political career".

He also accused the Congress of undermining the judiciary and said if the opposition party tries to "tear apart" the Constitution by attacking the judiciary, "we will not stay silent".

"I am not going to make any comment on it (the Hindenburg-Adani issue) as the Supreme Court has already formed a committee and is looking into it. But I want to say that this all is being done to brighten the political career of Rahul Gandhi," Rijiju told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the University of Jammu here.

He said it is "deliberately" being made into an issue.

"The country is run by the Constitution and the law of the land. One man has failed politically and they are trying to highlight controversies, make an issue out of these to brighten his career," the senior BJP leader said.

Rijiju was here to launch the first edition of the Constitution of India in the Dogri language.

"The Congress is in frustration and attacking the judiciary but the government will not stay silent," Rijiju said when asked about a reported threat by a Congress leader to chop off the tongue of the judge in Surat who had convicted Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Gandhi's conviction and two-year sentencing in the case over his "Modi surname" remark led to his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha last month.

"It is the habit of the Congress (to issue threats against the judiciary). Even before the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, its leaders attacked the judiciary and they will make further attacks because of their frustration," the law minister alleged.

Rijiju said that "we are followers of the Constitution and if they try to tear apart the Constitution, we will not stay silent".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rightly said that a person linked to dynastic politics is in danger and not democracy, he said.

Attacking Gandhi over his recent remarks in the UK, Shah on Friday in Uttar Pradesh had said that it is not democracy that is in danger, but "your family" and the idea of dynasty politics that is under threat.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Adani Group | Gautam Adani | Kiren Rijiju | Congress | Politics

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

