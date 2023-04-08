close

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi; 20 rescued

At least 20 people were rescued after a major fire erupted in a 12-storey building in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, officials said

At least 20 people were rescued after a major fire erupted in a 12-storey building in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

The building with 48 flats filled with smoke after the blaze erupted at around 2.15 pm and residents rushed out, the official added.

"At least 20 residents stranded on upper floors due to smoke were rescued by Fire Brigade personnel," the official said.

The blaze destroyed the electricity cable of the building before it was brought under control after two hours at around 4:15 pm.

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet but a short circuit could be the trigger, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

