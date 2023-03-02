Taking several steps to create global brand for Indian tea: Comm Min

India has taken several steps to boost tea output, create a niche brand for the Indian tea and ensure the welfare of families associated with this industry, the said on Thursday.

India is the second largest tea producer and the largest black tea producer and is self-sufficient in meeting domestic requirements and export obligations.

It said the Indian tea is exported to various destinations and is the fourth largest tea exporter besides catering to a large number of domestic consumers.

The industry is employing 1.16 million workers directly and an equal number are associated with it indirectly.

"Government through the Tea Board had helped in the formation of 352 Self Help Groups , 440 Farmer Producer Organisations and 17 Farmer Producer Companies. Assistance has been provided towards procurement of pruning machines and mechanical harvesters," it said.

Other measures include setting up of mini tea factories to encourage entrepreneurs; development of mobile app 'Chai Sahyog' to help small tea growers in terms of better price realisation and information.

"During 2022-23, Indian tea exports are expected to achieve more than 95 per cent of the set target of USD 883 million despite various geopolitical, geo-economic and logistical challenges," it added.

