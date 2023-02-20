JUST IN
AIIMS signs MoU with Mauritius PSC to assist in conducting examinations

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Mauritius to assist in conducting examinations.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS
AIIMS. Photo: PTI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Mauritius to assist in conducting various examinations.

The Mauritius PSC conducts examinations for medical and health officers and dental surgeons to join public service in that country.

The PSC had approached the examination section of AIIMS for assistance in conduction of its examinations. The examination section of AIIMS has experience in conducting various entrance, exit and recruitment-level examinations on a large scale.

As per the MoU, the examination section of AIIMS will assist the Mauritius PSC in preparing a pool of questions as per the requirement of the scheme of service for the posts in Mauritius.

AIIMS will also assist in conducting the examinations for the various positions and to mark the scripts and preparation of the final result.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:46 IST

.