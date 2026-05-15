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Home / India News / Compromised PM didn't sign deal but bargain for Adani's release: Rahul

Compromised PM didn't sign deal but bargain for Adani's release: Rahul

His remarks came after the US government agreed to settle the lawsuit filed against billionaire businessman Gautam Adani

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of signing a trade deal with the US only to secure the "release" of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

"Compromised PM did not strike a trade deal, but a bargain for Adani's release," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, after reports that the US has agreed to settle the lawsuit that accused Adani of hiding alleged bribery.

The US government has agreed to settle the lawsuit filed against Adani, who is accused of duping investors by concealing that his company's huge solar energy project in India was being facilitated by an alleged bribery scheme, according to court filings published Thursday.

 

Reacting to the reports, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was now clear why the PM agreed to the "hopelessly one-sided Indo-US trade deal that was really a steal by the US".

"And it is also clear why he abruptly halted Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025, acting on President Trump's threats rather than on our national interest. Reportedly, the Trump Administration is about to drop all charges of corruption against Modani," he said on X.

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"How much more compromised can the PM get?" Ramesh asked.

In the lawsuit filed in late 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, who is a director at the group's renewable energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd, of agreeing to pay about USD 265 million in bribes to Indian government officials between approximately 2020 and 2024 to obtain lucrative solar energy supply contracts on terms that expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years.

It was alleged in the lawsuit that Adani Group raised $2 billion in loans and bonds, including from US firms, on the backs of false and misleading statements related to the firm's anti-bribery practices and policies.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate had denied the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Adani Gautam Adani

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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